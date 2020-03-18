TODAY |

All rugby in NZ suspended indefinitely as coronavirus lockdown looms

Following the Government's decision to raise the Covid-19 alert level to four on Wednesday, New Zealand Rugby has decided to suspend all rugby for the foreseeable future.

NZ Rugby also extended the suspension to team trainings.

Chief executive of New Zealand Rugby, Mark Robinson, said health and welfare of everyone in the rugby community is the priority at this time.

No final decision has been made yet in regards to the rest of the 2020 Super Rugby competition or the All Blacks tests scheduled for July.

1 NEWS revealed today NZR had delayed an announcement on the future of any Super Rugby competition for at least 48 hours. 

