All New Zealand Rugby staff accept 20 per cent pay cut

New Zealand Rugby staff haven't taken the same hit as their Australian counterparts, agreeing to a 20 per cent pay cut across the board.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The organisation confirmed more of its austerity measures to AAP on Wednesday as it combats the financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic



All NZ Rugby staff, including the Board and All Blacks management, have accepted the 20 per cent pay reduction which a spokesperson said would have been worse were it not for the assistance of the New Zealand Government's wage subsidy scheme.



The cuts are for a three-month period after which it will be reviewed.



The measures compare favourably with Rugby Australia, which on Tuesday night announced three-quarters of its staff -- about 100 people - will be stood down until at least May 1 while the remainder were retained on drastically reduced salaries.



An agreement with New Zealand players over pay cuts is expected to be reached next week.



NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson has estimated his organisation will suffer revenue loss in excess of $100 million this year in a worst-case scenario, under which no top level rugby is played.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Robinson this week announced the 2020 cancellation of the semi-professional Heartland Championship, involving the country's 12 smallest provincial unions.



It has also canned any national sevens events and lower-tier representative rugby for the remainder of the year.



Those moves, in conjunction with the freezing of other budgeted activities, would save NZ Rugby about $20 million, he estimated.



In an interview with the New Zealand Herald, Robinson said redundancies at NZ Rugby would become a reality if the sport's resumption is delayed.



He said he will dip into the sport's cash reserves, which total about $80 million, but wouldn't say to what extent.



Your playlist will load after this ad

"We've acknowledged to the board and stakeholders that reserves are there for times of crisis and we'll be utilising them but we also want to make sure when we get through this we're in a position that's positive enough to rebound quickly. That's part of the balancing act in all this."



Robinson has been in touch with World Rugby officials and indicated there will be bailout packages coming to national unions.

