All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

Tensions between the Hurricanes and Jaguares boiled over early in this morning's heated Super Rugby clash in Buenos Aires, with players from both teams involved in an all-in brawl seconds after the first try of the match was scored.

Ben Lam entered the Jaguares' scoring area to finish a clean set piece executed by Beauden Barrett and Gareth Evans, heading towards the goal posts to put the ball down to give Barrett an easier conversion.

However, as the Hurricanes winger dotted the ball down, he was met by a flying Jaguares captain.

Pablo Matera threw himself into Lam in a reckless attempt to stop the try, but as a result his late hit sent Lam flying into a nearby barrier which broke from the collision.

The hit sparked TJ Perenara to react immediately, who confronted Matera for the tackle before he was mobbed by two nearby Jaguares players.

The teams then converged on the area before the referee finally stepped in to break things up.

After reviewing the incident with the third match official, no penalties or cards were issued but a warning was given to both teams.