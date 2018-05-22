 

'All of the Hurricanes are with a Crusader, rooming wise' - Super Rugby rivalries not breaking up All Blacks camp, says Beauden Barrett

With this weekend's looming Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and the Crusaders, tensions between both sides haven't filtered into the current All Blacks camp, first-five Beauden Barrett says.

With 10 Crusaders, and eight Hurricanes players among Steve Hansen's 33-man squad, things could have been awkward between both sets of players coming into Friday's match in Christchurch, although steps have been taken to ensure a harmonious playing group, Barrett revealed.

"Apart from me, all of the Hurricanes boys are with a Crusader, rooming wise," he said.

"I'm luckily with Damian (McKenzie) so there's no awkwardness about Friday night.

"I'm not too sure if there's any snooping around or anything like that."

Barrett also said that both groups of players weren't concentrating on their Super Rugby duties, instead concentrating on preparing for the All Blacks' series with France next month.

"It's different, but it's equally the same for both teams."

"At the moment, in my mind, we're in All Black camp.

"It's just a wee mindset shift in a couple of days time.

"It's the same for both teams, it's exciting. It's obviously a big game on Friday, but we have to re-focus in a couple of days."

The Hurricanes face the Crusaders at AMI Stadium on Friday night.

All Blacks

