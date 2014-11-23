All Blacks won't make RWC final, says man who led England's disastrous 2015 campaign

Former England captain Chris Robshaw has revealed the two nations he believes will contest this year's Rugby World Cup final - and neither of the are the two-time defending champion All Blacks.

Robshaw, who led England during their horror 2015 World Cup campaign in which they failed to get out of the pool stages despite the tournament being on their turf, instead believes there will be a replay of the 2007 final.

"I think it will be between England and South Africa," Robshaw told English media.

When asked specifically about the All Blacks, Robshaw said they'd be "thereabouts, but I like the look of England and South Africa".

"I'm really excited about England's chances. They've got a fantastic squad from what we've seen in the buildup games. They look dangerous and hungry. The pack is big and physical. The backline looks like it could scare anyone. It's exciting."

Fifteen players from the ill-fated 2015 tournament are in this year's squad and Robshaw expects many of them to use that experience as a driving force.

"I'll be cheering England on as I've still got many friends in the squad. We've been through a lot and there are still guys who were with me in 2015. I know how they'll be feeling, and how they'll be hurting and wanting to put things right," he said.

Robshaw isn't one of the 15 though, overlooked by coach Eddie Jones for younger loose forwards despite 66 Tests-worth of experience, including 43 Tests as skipper.

But Robshaw has come to accept his time is over.

"It does feel like the end because, realistically, you're probably not going to play again. I'm 33 now.

"But you get back on the horse and I went to Twickenham with Sky Sports to watch the England [World Cup warm-up] game. After it's over you feel tired. You've seen your old teammates. You've had a laugh with some of them. 80,000 people are there. You're on the pitch. This is what it's about. This is why you play the game. And now it's over. After that I was a bit down.