All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane rested for Blues' clash against Melbourne Rebels

The Melbourne Rebels won't have to contend with Rieko Ioane and possibly Sonny Bill Williams either in Friday's Super Rugby match in Auckland.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues is tackled. Super Rugby match, Blues v Jaguares at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 28 April 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Rieko Ioane.

Source: Photosport

Devastating All Blacks winger Ioane has played every minute of the struggling Kiwi team's 12 matches this year, excelling in the midfield and on both wings.

He's been handed a rest, replaced by Tumua Manu, in what will be a relief for the Rebels, who conceded a hat-trick to Ioane when the Blues won the 2017 competition-opener 56-18.

Inside centre Williams is in doubt after taking a knock at this week's All Blacks training camp in Christchurch.

He has been bracketed with rookie Terrence Hepetema, who has made one bench appearance this season.

Elsewhere, Matt Duffie shifts to the wing to cater for the return of fullback Michael Collins while Alex Hodgman is back at prop after two months out with a wrist injury.

Matt Moulds makes his first start at hooker in place of James Parsons, who is still suffering from the blow to the head delivered by Owen Franks two weeks ago, which earned the Crusaders and All Blacks prop a two-match suspension.

The Blues (3-9) are out of play-off contention but can disrupt the plans of the Rebels (6-6) who have won their past two matches to be eighth overall.

The Blues' last loss to an Australian team was against the Rebels three years ago.

Blues:&nbsp;Michael Collins, Matt Duffie, Orbyn Leger, Sonny Bill Williams/Terrence Hepetema, Tumua Manu, Stephen Perofeta, Augustine Pulu (c), Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali'i, Jerome Kaino, Matiaha Martin, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Matt Moulds, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves:&nbsp;Leni Apisai, Pauliasi Manu, Sione Mafileo, Been Nee-Nee, Sione Havili, Jonathan Ruru, Bryn Gatland, TJ Faiane/Hepetema.

