'All Blacks were the number one goal' - Ngani Laumape dreamed of black jersey, even at the Warriors

Even during his time playing in the NRL with the Warriors, new All Blacks squad member Ngani Laumapge dreamed of wearing the black jersey.

Laumape played 30 games for the Warriors over three seasons, switching to rugby union at the start of the 2016 season - where he joined the Hurricanes culminating in selection today for the All Blacks squad to face the British and Irish Lions.

"The All Blacks was always the number one goal," said midfielder Laumape.

"When I was at the Warriors, I was always going to come back no matter what."

Laumape will be in contention to make his Test match debut, when the All Blacks take to the field in the first of their three match series with the Lions, beginning June 24 at Eden Park.

All Blacks squad to face Lions:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Charlie Faumuina, Luke Romano, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Jerome Kaino, Liam Squire, Kieran Read (C).

Backs: Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga, Beauden Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane, Julian Savea, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith, Jordie Barrett, Israel Dagg, Ngani Laumape.