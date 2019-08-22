TODAY |

All Blacks went up 'two or three levels' at Eden Park, Frank Bunce says

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

The All Blacks may be ranked second in the world now but they reminded everyone who's defending the Rugby World Cup this year with their emphatic Bledisloe defence at Eden Park.

After an embarrassing 47-26 loss to the Wallabies in Perth the week prior, the All Blacks put on a vintage display packed with counter-attacking flair and resilient defence to lock the Bledisloe Cup away for another year with a 36-0 win in Auckland on Saturday night.

"It was [a complete performance] especially given the past two or three weeks that we'd had to put up with," former All Black Frank Bunce said on The Front Row.

"I was really happy to see that the attitude had changed and other things that they'd actually talked about in the lead-up to the Test.

"It was just two or three levels above what we'd been seeing, I thought."

1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville added the past two weeks were important stepping stones in the All Blacks' journey to Japan.

"The All Blacks wouldn't have wanted a loss but Steve Hansen and Graham Henry always said you learn more from a loss.

"It's a massive wake-up call and realisation for some of these guys who haven't lost a lot in the All Blacks jersey - this is what happens when you lose, this is the reaction from the public and the coaches and this is what you have to do to turn it around."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kimberlee Downs is joined by Frank Bunce and Andrew Saville to break down a crucial week in the Rugby World Cup buildup. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
3
New Zealand's Caleb Clarke. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Four young Super Rugby stars cleared to chase Olympic dreams with All Blacks Sevens
4
James O'Connor holds off Jack Goodhue
Former Wallaby urges Aussies to copy All Blacks with ball-playing outside centre
5
An artist's impression of what Sky Stadium will look like.
Introducing Sky Stadium: Sky TV purchases naming rights to Wellington's iconic Cake Tin
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
James O'Connor holds off Jack Goodhue

Former Wallaby urges Aussies to copy All Blacks with ball-playing outside centre
00:21
The All Blacks coach admits they may have to sacrifice short-term results for the ultimate prize.

Steve Hansen willing to sacrifice Rugby Championship for World Cup glory
02:12
There are growing concerns that smaller establishments may have to close before some of the games finish.

Government to introduce bill allowing bars to stay open outside normal hours for Rugby World Cup
Paul Gabrillagues is sin binned. Steinlager Series First Test, All Blacks vs France, Rugby Union Test Match Eden Park, Auckland. 09 June 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

French lock to miss first three games of RWC with six week ban for dangerous ruck entry