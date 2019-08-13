All Blacks welcome Dan Carter into camp before Bledisloe showdown

The All Blacks have welcomed Dan Carter back into the fold, hoping to tap into 112 Tests worth of experience before this weekend's vital Bledisloe Cup clash at Eden Park.

Following last weekend's 47-26 defeat to the Wallabies, the All Blacks now need to pull out a performance at Eden Park, or lose their 17-year hold on the Bledisloe Cup.

Having achieved success against Australia throughout his career, Carter's impact has been well received in the All Blacks' squad, with players young and old delighted to see him at training this morning.

"It was great to have him in," assistant coach Ian Foster said.

"I'm actually keen to get him in just chatting to our playmakers. He's got a lot of World Cup experience, and just wanted to have him around to talk to the likes of Beaudy [Beauden Barrett] and Richie [Mo'unga] about what it's like driving a team through a World Cup campaign where expectations are high.

"Who better to do that than him?"

Meanwhile, former teammate Sam Whitelock said that the current day All Blacks squad are having a great time teasing Carter about the release of his upcoming film, 'Perfect Ten'.

"It was cool to see him, a few of the boys are giving him stick about his doco coming out," Whitelock told media.

There won't be any free tickets however, Whitelock hinted.

"All the boys were straight into him about it.

"He said 'oh yeah, I'll sort it out', which normally means no.

"It's cool to have those guys come back in and share some of their stories."