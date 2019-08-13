TODAY |

All Blacks welcome Dan Carter into camp before Bledisloe showdown

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

The All Blacks have welcomed Dan Carter back into the fold, hoping to tap into 112 Tests worth of experience before this weekend's vital Bledisloe Cup clash at Eden Park.

Following last weekend's 47-26 defeat to the Wallabies, the All Blacks now need to pull out a performance at Eden Park, or lose their 17-year hold on the Bledisloe Cup.

Having achieved success against Australia throughout his career, Carter's impact has been well received in the All Blacks' squad, with players young and old delighted to see him at training this morning.

"It was great to have him in," assistant coach Ian Foster said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm actually keen to get him in just chatting to our playmakers. He's got a lot of World Cup experience, and just wanted to have him around to talk to the likes of Beaudy [Beauden Barrett] and Richie [Mo'unga] about what it's like driving a team through a World Cup campaign where expectations are high.

"Who better to do that than him?"

Meanwhile, former teammate Sam Whitelock said that the current day All Blacks squad are having a great time teasing Carter about the release of his upcoming film, 'Perfect Ten'.

"It was cool to see him, a few of the boys are giving him stick about his doco coming out," Whitelock told media.

There won't be any free tickets however, Whitelock hinted.

"All the boys were straight into him about it.

"He said 'oh yeah, I'll sort it out', which normally means no.

"It's cool to have those guys come back in and share some of their stories."


Your playlist will load after this ad

The legendary first-five paid a visit to training this morning. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau could face February trial if unfair dismissal case fails
3
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
4
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.
Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
5
The World Cup winning coach came off-contract after the World Cup win.
Aussie netball coach says Noeline Taurua should get a statue in NZ for her efforts with Silver Ferns
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:45
Dane Coles says that the rules are clear around contact with the head.

Scott Barrett to miss just one All Blacks Test after copping three-week ban for Perth red card
00:48
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.

Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
00:56
Savea was penalised for shoving Hooper in the back of the head but the Wallabies captain isn't holding a grudge.

Wallabies say team focus on discipline a cornerstone in their resurgence
Wales' Gareth Anscombe

Gareth Anscombe ruled out of Rugby World Cup for Wales with knee injury