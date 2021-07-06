All Blacks wary of Fiji's 'unknowns' ahead of first Test

The All Blacks have little information about Fiji heading into Saturday's Test in Dunedin but they're not letting that affect their preparations.

Due to numerous struggles with Covid-19, the Flying Fijians have played just three matches since the 2019 Rugby World Cup - the last of which was a 38-24 win over Georgia in December last year.

It means the All Blacks have little playing tape of the current squad to work with when it comes to drawing up gameplans, although assistant coach John Plumtree said that wouldn't impact their build-up this week.

"We're just going about our business and preparing for a Test match," Plumtree said.

"We're not worried about what they can bring - it was never what we thought about before the Tonga game either - we just focus on what we put on the park.

"Believe it or not, there was some stuff we had to work on from the [102-0 win over Tonga] as well and the boys know what that's all about as well."

All Blacks gather for a talk at a training session. Source: Getty

Plumtree said the team had looked at Fiji's match against Georgia and World Cup footage to get a gauge on their opposition though.

"They've got big forwards, they've got some really fast backs, they've got some good, experienced leaders and their coach has talked about the fact that he's excited about the squad so that's a little warning sign for us.

"It should be an entertaining game."

Plumtree expects the covered conditions under Forsyth Barr Stadium's roof to add to the occasion.

"We're always looking to play a high-tempo match, no matter the conditions," he said.