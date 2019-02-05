'The All Blacks want to see that' - Blues backing Rieko Ioane's midfield switch

Rieko Ioane is ready to cement himself in the midfield in 2020, as the All Blacks star sets himself for a reinvention in Super Rugby.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After the departures of the likes of Sonny Bill Williams and Ma'a Nonu, Ioane has been listed as one of four midfield options for the Blues' 2020 season, despite immeasurable success as a winger at both Test and Super Rugby level.

Having made no secret of his desire to switch from number 11 to 13 in the past, this season's Super Rugby competition could just be the platform Ioane needs.

Speaking to Stuff, Blues assistant coach Daniel Halangahu backed Ioane to do just that, starting against the Chiefs in their Super Rugby season opener at Eden Park this Friday.

"He's more than happy to play wherever we need him, because he's the kind of guy who wants to do what's best for the Blues," he said.

"But that transition to midfield is something he is excited about. The All Blacks want to see that too, everyone wants to see what Rieko can do in midfield."

Halangahu also hints that Ioane could also feature on the wing, looking for redemption after losing his All Blacks spot to Sevu Reece and George Bridge to end 2019.

"He's got a big role to play for us, wherever that is, and I've never seen him so excited.