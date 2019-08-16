TODAY |

All Blacks, Wallabies to return to Perth in 2021

Source:  AAP

Perth Rugby fans will get another dose of Trans-Tasman rivalry after it was announced that the All Blacks will play the Wallabies at Optus Stadium next year.

Beauden Barrett. Source: Photosport

The Wallabies caused a major boilover in the first ever Bledisloe Cup Test played in Perth when they notched a 47-26 victory in August last year.

A record 61,241 fans attended that match, and another sellout is expected for the 2021 clash, with a date yet to be confirmed.

It's believed the WA State Government was able to swoop on the Bledisloe Cup fixture after talks between Rugby Australia and the South Australian Government broke down.

Optus Stadium will host another important match this year when world champions South Africa take on the Wallabies on August 29.

The Springboks won the World Cup in November when they beat England 32-12.

Rugby
All Blacks
