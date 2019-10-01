All Blacks-Wales third-place playoff to be shown on TVNZ1 with a delay

TODAY |

The All Blacks’ third-fourth place playoff will be shown on TVNZ this Friday night with a one-hour delay.

The match was previously scheduled to stream solely on Spark Sport, but the decision has been made to show the match with delay on TVNZ1 now that the All Blacks are playing.  

Head of Spark Sport Jeff Latch said the decision was made to ensure as many New Zealanders as possible could watch the All Blacks.

“We know the interest level in this match will now be much higher than when we originally decided which matches would show on free-to-air TV,” he said.

The match will bring the curtain down on the careers of several All Black greats including captain Kieran Read, Sonny Bill Williams and Ben Smith.

Source: Photosport
