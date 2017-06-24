All Blacks vanquish Lions at Eden Park to claim opening Test victory

Rieko Ioane led the way for the All Blacks as they surged to take the first Test against the British and Irish Lions 30-15 at Eden Park.

Codie Taylor opened the scoring for the All Blacks, with the two sides going in at 13-8.

The second half was all about Ioane though, with the rookie bagging two tries as the Lions had no answer to the attacking flair of the youngster.

The All Blacks lead the three match series 1-0, with the second Test in Wellington next Saturday.

FULLTIME: All Blacks 30 Lions 15

TRY!!! The siren goes, the Lions have time for one last lineout after their penalty. Owens throws and Faletau claims it. Webb has a go and offloads to Davies, the Lions trying to get a consolation try and Webb scores! They won't win, but the Lions can at least finish on a high.

Farrell lines up the kick, and he get's it to see the game end 30-15.

79 mins: All Blacks 30 Lions 8

The Lions have a scrum on the All Blacks' 22. The first scrum collapses in the Lions' favour. Webb feeds again, Faletau takes the ball from the back of the scrum. The Lions again looking to work the ball but the referee has the arm out and goes back for another penalty.

77 mins: All Blacks 30 Lions 8

Harris takes the lineout but the Lions claim it! Webb moves the ball quickly. The Lions again look to pick and go but Crockett is penalised for hands in the ruck. Sexton thumps the ball downfield for the Lions to have a lineout. Elsewhere Scott Barrett comes on for Kieran Read, so Savea will move to number eight, Whitelock or Barrett will move to number six.

75 mins: All Blacks 30 Lions 8

The Lions not giving up, trying to run the ball out of their own half. O'Brien is tackled but Perenara gets over the top and wins the penalty! Cruden will kick for touch from the penalty, Scott Barrett looks ready to come on for one of the locks, both of whom have been brilliant.

72 mins: All Blacks 30 Lions 8

TRY! Unreal! Rieko Ioane has two! Perenara puts a box kick over the top and Williams lets it bounce. Ioane needs to second invitation to score. It's a foot race to the line and there's no catching the youngster, he goes over and scores the All Blacks' third of the night!

Barrett with another kick, and his perfect night with the boot continues!

69 mins: All Blacsk 23 Lions 8

Whitelock steals the lineout! Perenara's kick is charged down but goes into touch. Harris takes the lineout quickly, getting the ball to Cruden who clears the danger.

68 mins: All Blacks 23 Lions 8

Taylor is subbed off for Nathan Harris, what a game he's had tonight. The Lions with the ball now after a scrum, the referee has the arm out for a Lions advantage. Sexton, on for Farrell, makes a huge kick downfield for the Lions to attack from. Conor Murray comes off for the Lions, he's been outstanding tonight.

66 mins: All Blacks 23 Lions 8

Codie Taylor takes the thrown and Itoje wins it! Murray clears with a box kick into touch.

65 mins: All Blacks 23 Lions 8

Watson knocks the ball on for the Lions as they try and run the ball again. The All Blacks will have a scrum in a very good field position just short of their opponents' 22. Rieko Ioane takes the ball at second reciever. The All Blacks continue to drive, the referee has the arm out. Sonny Bill Williams charges and offloads. Barrett goes close but he's knocked it on!

We'll go back for the penalty after the Lions didn't roll away. They opt for the lineout instead of taking the points this time.

62 mins: All Blacks 23 Lions 8

Penalty! The All Blacks win the ball and Dagg makes a burst as the All Blacks continue to surge forward. They're over the five metre line, Cane takes the line on! Retallick has a go but is tackled as the All Blacks move closer, the referee has the arm out. The penalty is awarded after the Lions are offside. Barrett's going to have another kick at goal, and he's got it!

59 mins: All Blacks 20 Lions 8

Perenara on for Smith now. The All Blacks with the ball again after the try. Lienert-Brown holds on after a wobbly pass. Barrett stabs a kick through but it goes into touch. Lions lineout.

57 mins: All Blacks 20 Lions 8

TRY!!! Aaron Smith feeds the scrum, the All Blacks win the penalty but the scrum surges forward. Smith goes quickly off the back, Dagg with the ball who passes to Cruden, who passes away to Ioane in space! Rieko Ioane scores! A dream for the young man on his home ground!

The referee wants to check for a knock on from Read in the scrum, and the grounding. Both come up good and the try is good! Barrett keeps the kicking duties ahead of Cruden, and he's got this one too!

54 mins: All Blacks 13 Lions 8

The All Blacks win their own lineout and move ball. Cruden tries to jink through the line but is tackled. Read surges forward. The Lions have a chance at the intercept but can't hold onto the ball. Dagg with the mistake but the referee brings the play back for the knock on. The All Blacks bring on Crockett and Faumuina as front-row reinforcements.

52 mins: All Blacks 13 Lions 8

Dagg tries to slip through a few tackles but is bought down. Sonny Bill stabs through a kick and the Lions see the ball out for an All Blacks lineout.

51 mins: All Blacks 13 Lions 8

Farrell clears the ball from the Lions' scrum. Barrett catches it and returns fire with a brilliant kick. The Lions have a lineout just in front of their own 10m line. They win it and Murray clears, Barrett kicks again as Williams returns with another kick.

Dagg gets the ball and steps out of trouble, the All Blacks looking to move the ball now. The rain is starting to fall. Aaron Smith clears and the Lions knock the ball on. Cruden kicks over the top and Watson loses the ball out. Ioane takes the quick throw in.

48 mins: All Blacks 13 Lions 8

The All Blacks attack after winning the scrum! Ioane makes a great run. Lienert-Brown takes the ball forward but Sam Cane is down! He looks winded as Jerome Kaino limps gingerly from the field.

47 mins: All Blacks 13 Lions 8

Double turnover from the resulting lineout! The Lions surging forward slowly. The Lions knock the ball on and Dagg makes a clearing kick! Watson slips through everyone on the counter, but loses the ball forward. The All Blacks get out of jail there. Ardie Savea comes on for Jerome Kaino.

45 mins: All Blacks 13 Lions 8

Ben Te'o is penalised after a nasty lifting tackle on Sonny Bill Williams. Cruden clears the ball down field for a lineout. The Lions steal the ball at the set-piece! The ball goes back to Williams who kicks down for Dagg to counter.

The All Blacks working the ball forward but the Lions have the ball and counter in response! The backline all touch the ball as Williams is bought down in front of the tryline. The referee has the arm out. Read smashes Farrell as the referee brings play back for the penalty. The Lions go for the lineout!

41 mins: All Blacks 13 Lions 8

Farrell gets us going in the second half, how do the Lions respond?

8:32pm

The All Blacks are back out on the field after halftime. The Lions are back out now, no changes to either side during the break.

8:29pm

Bad news coming through, Ben Smith won't play any further part tonight and could possibly be ruled out of the rest of the series. We'll bring you more as it comes.

HALFTIME: All Blacsk 13 Lions 8

The Lions with the ball again. The forwards are working the ball upfield but the All Blacks turn the ball over! Cruden's kick is charged down but the All Blacsk get the ball back! Ioane makes his first real run of the night. Aaron Smith passes to Moody, who passes to Retallick to make a break. The All Blacks go with Dagg who knocks it on! The Lions kick the ball into touch to bring the half to a close.

37 mins: All Blacsk 13 Lions 8

TRY!!! The Lions hit back! Williams makes a burst, he passes to Daly who sprints down the wing. Davies gets the ball and passes back inside to O'Brien who goes over to score!

Farrell with the kick, and he's missed! The All Blacks lead cut back to just five points.

34 mins: All Blacks 13 Lions 3

Penalty! Barrett with his third effort of the night and it's good! The All Blacks back in front by 10.

33 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 3

Read bursts through the Lions' line! The referee has the arm out for a penalty, Crotty is down with a hamstring injury, this looks bad! Lienert-Brown warming up.

Barrett kicks over the top but Murray claims and calls for the mark. The All Blacks go back for the penalty though.

31 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 3

Penalty! Owen Franks tackles Murray without the ball and the Lions will have a shot at goal! Farrell lines up his first kick of the night. He's got it and the Lions chalk up their first points of the night.

30 mins: All Blacsk 10 Lions 0

Farrell kicks over the top and Daly beats Dagg in the air! The Lions' winger can't hold onto the ball after a thumping hit from Crotty. The referee goes back for advantage.

28 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions

Ben Smith is off! Terrible news for the All Blacks. It looks like another concussion, Aaron Cruden comes into first-five, Barrett drops into fullback.

27 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 0

Lions lineout. Farrell clears and Ben Smith plucks it out of the air but the Lions have turned it! Te'o runs it and offloads to Faletau. Furlong passes to Wyn Jones who drops it! The All Blacks on the counter now.

Retallick burst up the centre, Smith clears but the kick is charged by Furlong! He's in space but knocks the ball on! All Blacks will have a scrum.

25 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 0

Barrett with a massive kick down field for the All Blacks to have a lineout on the Lions' 10m line. Read wins the lineout. Sonny Bill loses the ball forward, Murray goes over the top with no one at the back for the All Blacks. Barrett cleans up and passes to Dagg who meets the Lions' rush defence. Aaron Smith clears and it's a beauty of a kick!

23 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 0

Ben Smith looks in a bit of trouble. The Lions have a scrum after Barrett knocks the ball on. Farrell is smashed by Williams off the back of the scrum. The Lions look to run the ball now, Murray puts up another kick and Ben Smith drops another! The Lions don't release the ball from the next tackle though, All Blacks penalty.

20 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 0

TRY!!! Penalty from the scrum and the All Blacks to quickly! Crotty makes a strong run and offloads to Moody, the All Blacks holding the ball here. Cane is tackled, hints of offside from the Lions. Retallick surges ahead. Sonny Bill goes close! The referee has the arm out for another penalty! Alun Wyn Jones this time.

The All Blacks go quickly! Aaron Smith goes to Barrett who passes to Dagg, who fires a low pass to Codie Taylor out on the wing and he scores! What a try from Taylor! Barrett lines up the kick, and he's made it look easy! All Blacks lead by 10!

16 mins: All Blacsk 3 Lions 0

The Lions concede another penalty! Brodie Retallick wins it for the All Blacks, he goes over the top and the Lions don't play the ball. All Blacks scrum.

14 mins: All Blacks 3 Lions 0

Penalty! The All Blacks with great offensive pressure here. The Lions steal the ball but concede a penalty! Faletau is offside! Barrett and Read opt to shoot at goal.

He lines up the kick, and it's perfect! The All Blacks have the lead!

12 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

The Lions win their lineout and Murray has the ball under control before a kick but Israel Dagg soars to claim the ball in the air. Ben Smith runs at the line but is tackled. The All Blacks working the ball upfield now. Sonny Bill offloads to Sam Cane, the All Blacks moving the ball quickly at the moment. Aaron Smith passes inside to Ben Smith, who passes to Crotty who commits a few defenders. Barrett kicks over the top but Watson claims and calls for the mark.

10 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

Conor Murray clears the kick but Ben Smith loses the ball in the air. The Lions lose the ball after a huge hit from Kaino on Ben Te'o. Aaron Smith stabs a clever kick through that goes out for a Lions lineout.

8 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

A strong scrum first up from the All Blacks. The All Blacks work the ball upfield. Read dummies and offloads to Aaron Smith but the Lions have the ball! Farrell clears but the kick isnt out. Dagg returns fire with another kick of his own and it's a beauty! The Lions will have a lineout just in front of their 10m line.

6 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

The Lions charge down a kick but Barrett regathers. The Lions knock the ball on and after a brief advantage, the All Blacks will have a scrum.

4 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

The All Blacks win a penalty now! They win their own lineout and the Lions are offside at the breakdown! Barrett kicks and the All Blacks have a lineout.

Read claims the ball from the set play and gets back to Smith who has a box kick. Daly takes it but is smashed upon landing. The All Blacks have the ball again.

3 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

The Lions win their first lineout and try to run the ball. Ben Te'o makes a burst at the line but is taken out by Sonny Bill Williams. Davies makes a break! He fires a pass back inside to Murray who is tackled short of the line. The Lions recycle and the ball goes out to the wing where Daly is waiting. Dagg comes across to make the tackle but Daly is over the line! Has he scored though? No, brilliant from Dagg to take Daly into touch and save a certain try! Lineout for the All Blacks.

1 min: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

Early penalty in favour of the Lions! Aaron Smith takes out his opposite Conor Murray off the ball. The Lions kick for the lineout.

KICK OFF!

We're away! Beauden Barrett starts the series off with a deep kick into the Lions' territory.

7:35pm

The All Blacks unleash Kapa o Pango on the Lions, they're fired up. This is the biggest game for these players outside of a World Cup - on either side. Eden Park cheer on, not too far from kick off now.

7:33pm

God Defend New Zealand is performed beautifully, now both sides take their places for the All Blacks' Haka. TJ Perenara to lead it.

7:30pm

Kieran Read leads the All Blacks onto the field, the crowd get a glimpse of their team on the big screen. Eden Park goes wild as the men in black take the field. Both sides form up for the New Zealand anthem.

7:28pm

The Lions are the first out of the tunnel. A healthy cheer from the thousands of Lions supporters in attendance.

7:25pm

The All Blacks and the Lions are both back in the sheds now. Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland will be giving their teams some final words of encouragement before arguably one of the biggest Test matches of their careers.

7:12pm

Both sides going through their warm-ups. A sea of red has engulfed the Eden Park crowd, it looks like both teams will have an even number of supporters for this opening Test match.

PRE MATCH

After what seems like an eternity of build-up, the moment of truth has arrived. Steve Hansen's All Blacks will take on Warren Gatland's Lions for the ultimate bragging rights between Northern and Southern Hemisphere rugby.

The All Blacks come off the back of a 78-0 demolition of Manu Samoa last week, while the Lions have had a mixed tour so far, picking up four wins and two losses from their six matches.

Steve Hansen has sprung a few surprise selections, most of all in naming 20-year old Rieko Ioane to start on the left wing in place of Julian Savea, while Ryan Crotty and Kieran Read make their return from injury in the biggest match up outside of a World Cup.

Warren Gatland has made some shock selections of his own, with Lions skipper Sam Warburton starting on the bench, Ireland's Peter O'Mahony will lead the side in his place.

Also keep an eye out for Kiwi-born Ben Te'o who is up against All Blacks superstar Sonny Bill Williams as the pair renew their rugby league rivalry.

TEAMS

All Blacks: 15. Ben Smith, 14. Israel Dagg, 13. Ryan Crotty, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Sam Cane, 6. Jerome Kaino, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Charlie Faumuina, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Aaron Cruden, 23. Anton Linert-Brown.

Lions: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Anthony Watson, 13. Jonathan Davies, 12. Ben Te'o, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Conor Murray, 8. Taulupe Faletau, 7. Sean O'Brien, 6. Peter O'Mahony, 5. George Kruis, 4. Alun Wyn Jones, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 2. Jamie George, 1. Mako Vunipola.