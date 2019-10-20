All Blacks v England tickets reselling for nearly $5000

Demand for tickets to the Rugby World Cup semi-final between England and the All Blacks has skyrocketed, with fans paying thousands for a seat to next Saturday's clash.

Following the All Blacks' 46-14 victory over Ireland, and England's 40-16 win over the Wallabies, two of rugby's proudest nations will square off for a spot in the World Cup final.

Despite the semi-final hosted by Yokohama's Nissan Stadium, capacity 75,000, the rapid growth of interest in rugby has seen ticket prices hiked up for the coming clash.

Ticket resale site StubHub has seen two tickets listed at a set price of NZ $4389.12 each for a 'category A' seat, while the cheapest tickets come in at $783.

Controversial reseller Viagogo are also listing tickets, with a top price of $3500.

However, World Rugby are urging fans to only purchase tickets from approved sellers, releasing a statement saying:

"With such incredible demand for tickets, people may be tempted to buy through unofficial sources," committee Chief Executive Akira Shimazu said.

"I can't stress this strongly enough that it's just not worth the risk."

The Rugby World Cup's official resale site currently has no available tickets listed for sale.