All Blacks to utilise deep-lying attack to combat rush defence against Springboks

The All Blacks have hinted they'll experiment with a deeper-lying attack to nullify South African line speed in tonight's Test.

The All Blacks first-five praised McKenzie's vocal direction on the pitch but had a dig at him about his off field 'chat'.
The British and Irish Lions, Australia and Argentina have, at times in 2017, upset the world champions' attacking flow with a committed rush defence, neutralising the attacking brilliance of first-five Beauden Barrett.

Near-flawless in 2016, Barrett has since been forced to grow his playmaking abilities and admits it's a work in progress.

The Hurricanes-based superstar told reporters he's still learning to read the opposition's defensive signals and react accordingly.

"It's the ball you're getting, I guess - whether it's quick ball or slow ball, front-foot ball or we're going backwards," Barrett said.

"Those are the main cues.

"I just have to have a better situational awareness of who's around me and what the best option is for that occasion - understanding the difference of when a tight forward is inside me (or) an outside back."

From quick ruck ball to chip-kicks and grubbers, the All Blacks have deployed several strategies to reassert their attacking dominance.

Eben Etzebeth is building up Saturday's New Zealand v South Africa as world rugby's biggest game.
But Barrett suggested a deep-lying attack may be the answer.

He could then use his trademark pace to compensate for any territorial disadvantage, galloping beyond the gain line or unleashing the killer pass.

It would be particularly important against the Springboks, with whom Barrett predicted a tough, high-octane affair in Albany.

"That gives you more time on the ball and if you have that speed, you can always make up for lost time," Barrett said.

The All Blacks' assistant coach joked about his star first-five's form against Argentina.
"We're really playing into their hands if we're too flat."

