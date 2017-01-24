All Blacks used to promote Brisbane Tens won't even be allowed to play - report

Jerome Kaino has been the face of the Brisbane Tens on this side of the Tasman but a report suggests he won't be allowed to play at next month's tournament.

New Zealand Rugby has reportedly told Super Rugby franchises that current All Blacks will not be given clearance to play in the two-day tournament due to restrictions in the players' collective agreement, NZME reported.

The Brisbane Global Tens is run by New Zealand promoters Duco Events, who also created the NRL Auckland Nines.

During the buildup to the inaugural tournament, All Blacks Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Jerome Kaino and Damian McKenzie have been used to promote the tournament, which takes places on February 11-12 at Suncorp Stadium.

But under the players' collective agreement with NZ Rugby, All Blacks must be given a 12-week break from the game, which means every All Black who played on last year's European tour is ineligible.

New Zealand Rugby could not be reached for comment.

All Blacks named on last year's European tour:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Liam Coltman, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Elliot Dixon, Jerome Kaino, Steven Luatua, Kieran Read (captain), Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Matt Todd,