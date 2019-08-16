All Blacks Tyrel Lomax, Sevu Reece released to play for Tasman against Auckland

All Blacks Tyrel Lomax and Sevu Reece have been released to play Mitre 10 Cup for Tasman against Auckland tomorrow.

The release of the prop and winger probably gives some clues as to All Blacks selection with the impressive Caleb Clarke likely to start on the wing in place of the injured George Bridge.

Bridge’s injury meant Will Jordan was retained in the squad and not released to play for Tasman.

He may be in line to make his Test debut off the bench.

The addition of the prop Lomax and winger Reece will be a boost for the defending champion Mako.