TODAY |

All Blacks Tyrel Lomax, Sevu Reece released to play for Tasman against Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks Tyrel Lomax and Sevu Reece have been released to play Mitre 10 Cup for Tasman against Auckland tomorrow.

Source: 1 NEWS

The release of the prop and winger probably gives some clues as to All Blacks selection with the impressive Caleb Clarke likely to start on the wing in place of the injured George Bridge.

Bridge’s injury meant Will Jordan was retained in the squad and not released to play for Tasman.

He may be in line to make his Test debut off the bench.

The addition of the prop Lomax and winger Reece will be a boost for the defending champion Mako.

The players will rejoin the All Blacks squad after the game.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
All Blacks suffer injury blow hours out from Bledisloe Cup squad announcement
2
Exclusive: Israel Adesanya delays next UFC fight so coach can train Junior Fa, plans to return with shot at second title
3
Live stream: Funeral of Jonah Lomu's former agent Phil Kingsley Jones
4
Former Hawke's Bay captain now helping Northland's challenge for Ranfurly Shield
5
Kevin Barry refusing to play 'bad guy' in Parker-Fa build-up despite stakes
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Fortress in ruin: Two reasons why Wallabies could finally end Eden Park drought
02:06

Northland loose forwards banter about haircuts, egos and taking the Log o' Wood to the bush
00:52

'Frustration, disappointment' key to All Blacks' reflection process, John Plumtree says
01:44

Pacific flair becoming part of Wallabies culture under new coach Dave Rennie