TODAY |

All Blacks trio discuss how they handle setbacks and game pressure in Q and A with Japanese students

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

All Blacks representatives, along with Jacinda Ardern, sat down to a question and answer session with a group of Japanese students today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sam Whitelock, Matt Todd and Anton Lienert-Brown fielded questions from a group of Japanese students today. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Richie McCaw delivers Webb Ellis Cup as Japan 2019 opens in style
2
Scotty Stevenson, Stephen Donald headline Spark Sport, TVNZ's Rugby World Cup commentary team
3
Full details, and how to watch, every All Blacks fixture at the Rugby World Cup
4
Rieko Ioane overtaken by George Bridge, Sevu Reece after untimely 'flat patch', says Steve Hansen
5
Fiji target upset win over Wallabies to begin Rugby World Cup run
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Rugby fever has well and truly hit Japan with World Cup set to kick-off tonight
03:44

The Front Row special: Andrew Saville weighs in on All Blacks team selection
00:33

Relaxed All Blacks giving teammates media conference neck rubs, joke about how close they are
00:35

Fans rushing to make sure they're ready to watch Rugby World Cup