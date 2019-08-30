All Blacks treated to waiata from East Coast locals, and respond with their own

The All Blacks’ roadshow around the country has continued today with the team treated to a special waiata from local women on the East Coast.

Video, posted on the Four Square Tokomaru Bay’s Facebook page, shows members of the squad getting off the team bus and gathering in front of the ladies, one of who is strumming a guitar, as they sing the old New Zealand rugby folk song, On the Ball.

The All Blacks return the favour with a waiata of their own, Te Aroha.

Yesterday. the All Blacks’ official World Cup preparations got underway with nationwide visits to the regions from Whangārei in the north to Queenstown in the south.

