All Blacks treated to stirring rendition of the haka from schoolboys at fan day in Japan

The All Blacks were welcomed in style to their Rugby World Cup fan day in Kashiwa, with a group of children performing a terrific version of the team's haka, Kapa o Pango.

The clearly well-rehearsed haka was greeted with applause and prompted Richie Mo'unga to thank and congratulate the children in Japanese at the event in Kashiwa-no-ha Park Stadium.

A seperate group of children also performed the New Zealand national anthem.

After nailing both the te reo Māori and English verses of God Defend New Zealand, the children were given a round of applause by all those in attendance.


