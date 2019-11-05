All Blacks treated to haka from fans on return to New Zealand after Rugby World Cup

The All Blacks squad has been welcomed back to New Zealand today with a haka after returning from Japan where they finished third in the Rugby World Cup.

Sonny Bill Williams took selfies with fans at Auckland Airport as he returned home where is expected to make a decision about his playing future in the coming days.

Williams, who played his last Test for the All Blacks in the win over Wales, is expected to return to rugby league and sign a historic contract with the Toronto Wolfpack in the Super League.

The deal would see Williams own shares in the Wolfpack, the first time an athlete has been a part-owner of the club they were playing for, according to Fox Sports Australia.