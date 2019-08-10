TODAY |

All Blacks took Bledisloe dominance 'for granted', says Dane Coles

AAP
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Dane Coles has made the ultimate concession, believing the All Blacks were guilty of taking the Wallabies for granted ahead of the stunning Bledisloe Cup upset in Perth.

Experienced hooker Coles said a brutal team honesty session in the wake of the 47-26 loss exposed a lack of intensity and physicality compared to Australia, who haven't been so dominant in a trans-Tasman Test for years.

A 17-year Bledisloe Cup reign and New Zealand's ownership of Super Rugby titles for the past five seasons had seemingly seeped into the players' psyche.

Coles said they had vowed there would be no repeat in the return match at Eden Park, where thoughts of the World Cup would disappear completely as they set about retaining Lord Bledisloe's silverware.

"It could have been that we took it a bit for granted, if we're being honest. We spoke about that," Coles told journalists

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks' big men have come under fire after Saturday's loss to Australia. Source: 1 NEWS

"As an All Black, that's pretty tough to take but we're lucky enough we get another opportunity to prove to everyone in New Zealand how much this means to us.

"The best way to describe (the review) was just raw and honest. A lot of it was about our attitude, which was the hurtful thing.

"They brought a real hunger and they're pretty desperate to get the Bledisloe Cup. We need to embrace and find what it means to be an All Black."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks coaching group aren't taking Saturday's defeat well, says Dane Coles. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand are in limbo about the availability this week of red-carded lock Scott Barrett.

A Foul Play Review Committee hearing was scheduled for Sunday night but had adjourned as further evidence was sought related to the incident when Barrett's shoulder made contact with the head of Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper.

One player definitely ruled out this week is outside centre Jack Goodhue, with a hamstring strain.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The hard-hitting midfielder hasn't played since the Crusaders' Super Rugby semi-final due to a fractured thumb. Source: 1 NEWS

Sonny Bill Williams is poised to return to the midfield after missing the trip to Perth to squeeze in two provincial matches, having barely played in 2019.

Williams, fighting for World Cup selection, looks set to start alongside Anton Lienert-Brown, who would shift out one spot to the No.13 jersey.

Beauden Barrett is tackled against the Wallabies.
Beauden Barrett is tackled against the Wallabies. Source: Getty
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
3
Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.
Israel Folau deletes then reactivates social media, less than 24 hours before legal battle begins
4
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
5
The former All Blacks captain said the result in Perth makes this week's Test in Auckland interesting.
Richie McCaw says 'it's not all bad' for All Blacks despite Bledisloe bashing by Wallabies
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:10
The All Blacks coaching group aren't taking Saturday's defeat well, says Dane Coles.

Steve Hansen, coaches 'hurting like players' after Bledisloe battering
Australia v Ireland in the second Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series Test Match at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 16 June, 2018. Rob Herring of Ireland tackles Australia’s David Pocock. Copyright Image: Stuart Walmsley / www.photosport.nz

Wallabies weighing up Pocock comeback for Eden Park Bledisloe showdown
00:45
Dane Coles says that the rules are clear around contact with the head.

All Blacks have no issue with Scott Barrett red card: 'If you get to the head, you're gone'

00:28
A loss to the Wallabies at Eden Park will see the All Blacks' lengthy hold on the Bledisloe Cup end.

Hurting All Blacks preparing for backs to the wall performance as they aim to hold onto Bledisloe