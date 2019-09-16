All Blacks throw some gym tin around in Tokyo as preparations for Boks clash ramp up

It’s Test week at the Rugby World Cup and the All Blacks have thrown some tin around in Tokyo this afternoon as they ramped up their preparations for their tournament opener against South Africa.

Shannon Frizell, who only recently arrived in Japan to replace the concussed Luke Jacobson, was among those to get under the squat bar in the Japanese capital alongside Ardie Savea, Ryan Crotty and Sam Whitelock.

Outside backs Beauden Barrett, Ben Smith and George Bridge also got some cardio in on a wet afternoon in the Japanese capital.