All Blacks throw some gym tin around in Tokyo as preparations for Boks clash ramp up

1 NEWS
It’s Test week at the Rugby World Cup and the All Blacks have thrown some tin around in Tokyo this afternoon as they ramped up their preparations for their tournament opener against South Africa.

Shannon Frizell, who only recently arrived in Japan to replace the concussed Luke Jacobson, was among those to get under the squat bar in the Japanese capital alongside Ardie Savea, Ryan Crotty and Sam Whitelock.

Outside backs Beauden Barrett, Ben Smith and George Bridge also got some cardio in on a wet afternoon in the Japanese capital.

Barrett’s face on the bike at the end of what looked like an intense effort will be a familiar to anyone who has done a spin class.

The New Zealand players put in the hard yards ahead of their first RWC match on Saturday. Source: 1 NEWS
