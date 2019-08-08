All Blacks thank their 'bush psychologist' Sir Brian, who inspired a culture change with 'Lochore's Laws'

The All Blacks have thanked Sir Brian Lochore for his contributions to the team's culture and legacy at his funeral service in Masterton this afternoon with some fond memories and a heartwarming speech.

Mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka flew back from Perth - where the All Blacks are preparing for Saturday's Bledisloe Test against the Wallabies - to represent the team at today's service and spoke on the team's behalf.

"BJ called me the shrink and himself the bush psychologist and together we went about our work," Enoka said.

"He was a living example of the fact that you don't need to have academic degrees to have knowledge and wisdom - he had these qualities in spades."

Enoka shared many memories of Sir Brian, including the entertaining tale of an eight-hour road trip in France during the 2007 World Cup with coaches Sir Graham Henry and Wayne Smith, but he made sure to emphasise the impact the former captain had on the team's culture in recent years.

"In 2005 under Ted's tutelage, we undertook the major task of shifting the culture within the All Blacks because the current environment was negatively impacting performance and, more importantly, chipping away at all that was great about the legacy."

Enoka said back then, the team would pack up after the game and leave in their tracksuits until Sir Brian instructed the team should always depart in their suits so they'd be "proud of themselves and who they represent".

He described the rule as "one of the many Lochore's Laws that this team and this legacy has embraced".

"He'd tell the boys, 'I don't mind you making a mistake but if you make the same mistake twice that's a blunder and I don't do blunders'.

"He was the author of the phrase, 'Better people make better All Blacks', which is now echoed all around the world and held up as a mighty pou at the house of black."

The All Blacks confirmed earlier today they would wear number 637 on their jerseys on Saturday night to honour Sir Brian.