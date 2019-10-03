TODAY |

All Blacks teammates weigh in on Ardie Savea's goggle look: 'Is there a spare?'

Ardie Savea's new look has received mixed reviews from his All Blacks teammates, taking to the field with a pair of goggles in last night's 63-0 victory over Canada.

Donning the goggles to protect his vision due to a condition in his left eye, Savea took to the field for the first time with his new equipment last night, coming off the bench in the Rugby World Cup win.

While the goggles are more to do with functionality rather than fashion, Savea's All Blacks teammates each seem to have a different view on their success.

The All Blacks' flanker will make use of the new equipment against Canada. Source: All Blacks

"I don't know if it looks the goods," questioned Rieko Ioane.

"He thinks it looks good.

Ioane added that Savea's new goggles draw striking resemblance to a certain Marvel superhero.

"[Savea looks like] the Falcon, that's what he looks like. It was good."

Meanwhile, Matt Todd gave a different review, predicting Savea may not be the last to feature eyewear on the field.

Assistant coach Ian Foster said Savea's decision also sends a positive message about protecting the eyes. Source: 1 NEWS

"They're styley, I think they'll catch on," he told 1 NEWS.

"You'll see the youngsters will be running those no doubt. They're already catching on, next year it'll be massive in New Zealand."

Man-of-the-match Richie Mo'unga took the admiration one step further, setting his sights on a pair of his own.

"Is there a spare one?" Mo'unga said.

All jokes aside though, Mo'unga praised Savea's decision, putting his health first.

"You can't put a price on that, especially his eyesight. It's not some you want to muck around with.

"I'm backing Ardie and his decision. It's not an easy one, especially something like that out there to play with goggles.

"[I'm] really behind him and respect his decision."

Savea sported a pair of protective eye goggles against Canada in Oita. Source: 1 NEWS
