All Blacks team of the decade: Carter v Barrett, Ioane v Savea - difficult choices after 10 years of dominance

It's been arguably the most successful decade the All Blacks have had in the World Cup-era.

If you cast your mind back 10 years, the men in black were coming off a 2009 season in which they'd lost twice at home to South Africa as the Springboks swept to the Tri Nations title.

They were less than two years from a date with destiny; a chance on home soil to end 24 years of World Cup heartbreak dating back to their victory in the inaugural tournament in 1987.

That drought would be broken in a nervy final against France before the All Blacks became the first side to win back-to-back World Cups in England in 2015.

While they fell short this year in their quest for a World Cup three-peat, the All Blacks finished the decade having won 116 of 133 Tests, a winning percentage of 88.72.

Add to that seven Tri Nations/Rugby Championship titles and a decade of Bledisloe Cup dominance over the Wallabies.

Success like that of course means picking a team of the decade was an unenviable task.

1. Tony Woodcock

Played 57 of his 118 Tests this decade, scored the only try in the 2011 Rugby World Cup final but injury at the 2015 tournament robbed him of bowing out on the field. Joe Moody, who took over as the starter, is one of the unlucky omissions.

2. Dane Coles

Redefined a position in his peak, a hooker with the athleticism of a loose forward and the skills of an inside back. Absolutely tore teams apart with performances laden with try assists.

3. Owen Franks

Played 99 of his 108 Tests this decade, starting in 94 of them. Quite simply one of the all-time greats in the black jersey.

4. Brodie Retallick

World Rugby's player of the year in 2014. The complete package with genuine mongrel as well as sublime skills and athleticism for a big man.

5. Sam Whitelock

Has 101 Test wins to his name this decade, which says it all really. Another all-time great.

6. Jerome Kaino

Played 56 of his 81 Tests this decade and provided the intimiidating presence in the All Blacks pack. A presence they've certainly missed since his retirement. He was absolutely colossal in the 2011 World Cup as the undermanned All Blacks soldiered on.

7. Richie McCaw

Steve Hansen said it best when he said no other player in his team prepared themselves and willed themselves to play at the level McCaw did. Played 68 of his 148 Tests this decade, leading the team to the drought-breaking World Cup in 2011 on one foot.

8. Kieran Read

Started a remarkable 110 of his 111 Tests this decade but didn't come back from his serious back injury as the same player. In many ways, though, he redefined his position as well in his peak. His ability to range out wide with his incredible skills and athleticism will live long in the memory.

9. Aaron Smith

He came into the side in 2012 and took the All Blacks to another level almost immediately. His speed of delivery through 92 Tests, 84 as the starter, were a key element of the team's ability to play at breakneck speed.

10. Dan Carter

A debated position with Carter and Beauden Barrett both two-time winners of the world player of the year award this decade while playing in the No.10 jersey.

There is an argument that Barrett never reached the heights Carter did during the 2015 World Cup, while injury robbed Carter of the chance to make his mark on the 2011 tournament.

While his form may have been sketchy in the lead-up to 2015, he started 44 of the 46 Tests (out of 112 overall) he played this decade, featuring in 41 wins.

11. Julian Savea

Another highly-contested spot - Savea with a strike rate of 46 tries in 51 starts (54 Tests overall) versus Rieko Ioane's 24 in 25 starts (29 Tests altogether). While Ioane was incredible after bursting onto the scene in 2017, his dramatic dropoff means 'The Bus' gets the nod for his incredible 2015.

12. Ma'a Nonu

Lost three Tests in the decade, a decade where he developed into the complete midfielder - direct but with all the skills. We're not picking a bench but the unlucky Sonny Bill Williams would be on that.

13. Conrad Smith

Ever-reliable defensively, silky smooth on attack. The centre played 61 Tests in the decade, starting all of them. Another lynchpin of that run from 2011 to 2015.

14. Ben Smith

Played all but one of his 84 Tests this decade and while he probably enjoyed the height of his career playing fullback, his supreme aerial ability and speed are just as valuable on the wing. He would move to the wing late in games during the 2015 Rugby World Cup after starting in the No.15 jersey to allow Barrett to play fullback.

15. Beauden Barrett

The two-time world player of the year slots in at fullback, where he played this year with great success.