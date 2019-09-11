All Blacks taking 'no excuses' approach into World Cup opener with Springboks

Opening their Rugby World Cup against fierce rivals South Africa, the All Blacks know that they have to be switched on from the very start of their Japan campaign.

Drawn to open their tournament against the Springboks on September 21 in Yokohama, the All Blacks face easily their hardest challenge straight off the bat, with Italy, Namibia and Canada the other teams making up Pool B.

With the two sides having drawn 16-all when they last met, neither side can claim an obvious advantage heading into the match

Assistant coach Ian Foster spoke today of the need for the All Blacks to start their World Cup as strongly as possible.

"We love the draw, because it's meant that we've turned up," he told media.

"There's no excuses, there's no waiting for us to get used to the intensity - it's right there waiting for us.

"We're about to face a very confident South African team, but they're going to face a very determined All Black team.

"It's going to be a great way for the tournament to get underway."