All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever

The All Blacks have named their 51-strong squad for this year's end of year tour but it hasn't come without issues with multiple injuries forcing coach Steve Hansen to make changes.

Hansen revealed the squad today in Christchurch before confirming who had been overlooked due to injuries and other issues.

"Jordan Taufua whose arm would not have available until halfway through the tour," Hansen said.

"So we thought that was too big a risk to select him."

Taufua broke his arm playing for the Crusaders in their Super Rugby semi-final against the Sharks in July.

But as Hansen revealed, he isn't the only loose forward missing the tour.

"Sam Cane, obviously with his neck injury.

"Shannon Frizell has picked up a shoulder injury while playing for the All Blacks so he needs some rest time - he doesn't need an operation but wasn't considered."

Hansen also added their was some tweaking in the midfield too.

"Jack Goodhue is recovering from glandular fever so he won't be coming with us to the Japanese leg of the tour - Ngani Laumape will take his place there."

The All Blacks begin their tour in Yokohama when they play the Wallabies on Saturday October 27.

Dane Coles back, Akira Ioane axed, Dalton Papali'i the bolter as All Blacks name 51-man squad for Northern Tour
Dane Coles back, Akira Ioane axed, Dalton Papali'i the bolter as All Blacks name 51-man squad for Northern Tour

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has named his 32-strong squad for the upcoming end-of-year tour with an additional 19 players named in a wider training squad to travel to Japan.

Hansen revealed the team to travel to Japan and Europe in Christchurch this afternoon with eight uncapped players named - including one in the main squad.

The All Blacks will be without regular openside flanker Sam Cane though after he suffered a season-ending neck injury against the Springboks in the team's final Rugby Championship Test earlier this month. Jordan Taufua and Shannon Frizell were also overlooked with injuries.

In their places, Auckland bolter Dalton Papali'i has been selected to the 32-man squad. Matt Todd has also been retained as a loose forwards option.

"We congratulate Dalton on being named in the 32-man squad for the Tour. He has played outstanding rugby this year and deserves his opportunity," Hansen said.

Returning hooker Dane Coles has also made the 32 after making his return to rugby last weekend following an 11-month sideline stint with multiple injuries.

In the wider squad, a mix of familiar and fresh faces have been selected with seven uncapped players named.

Tyrel Lomax, Reuben O'Neill, Gareth Evans, Bryn Hall, Brett Cameron, Matt Proctor and George Bridge have all been picked but are joined by the likes of Nehe Milner-Skudder and Luke Romano.

Of note, Ngani Laumape has also been named in the wider squad with Hansen opting for a four-strong midfield in his main unit.

"Having the extra group come to Japan will allow us to send the bulk of our main squad to London early to acclimatise and prepare for what will be three big Test matches in the Northern Hemisphere, starting with England," Hansen said.

"Bringing in the wider squad players also allows us to grow our player depth and will expose them to the international arena, which we think will be great for their development and, in turn, will benefit New Zealand Rugby in the long-term."

Notable names missing from both squads include Blues loose forward Akira Ioane and Hurricanes winger Ben Lam.

The All Blacks begin their tour in Yokohama when they play the Wallabies on Saturday October 27.

All Blacks 2018 Northern Tour Squad

Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Scott Barrett, Dane Coles, Ryan Crotty, Vaea Fifita, Owen Franks, Jack Goodhue, Nathan Harris, Rieko Ioane, Nepo Laulala, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Joe Moody, Richie Mo'unga, Waisake Naholo, Dalton Papali'i, TJ Perenara, Kieran Read (C), Brodie Retallick, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Ben Smith, Liam Squire, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Cody Taylor, Matt Todd, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Sam Whitelock, Sonny Bill Williams

All Blacks Wider Training Squad for Japan week

Asafo Aumua, Liam Coltman, Tyrel Lomax, Reuben O'Neill, Tim Perry, Angus Ta'avao, Luke Romano, Jackson Hemopo, Gareth Evans, Dillon Hunt, Luke Whitelock, Mitchell Drummond, Bryn Hall, Brett Cameron, Ngani Laumape, Matt Proctor, George Bridge, David Havili, Nehe Milner-Skudder

Otago wing played part of Ranfurly Shield win with 'smashed testicle' - 'Don't worry...just a small operation'

As if being part of a Ranfurly Shield-winning Otago side wasn’t enough, Jona Nareki added to his legend after playing part of the win over Waikato with a “smashed testicle”.

Nareki had surgery on the injury yesterday morning, Otago coach Ben Herring told RadioLive yesterday after the 23-16 win on Saturday in Hamilton.

He was forced from the field by the injury in the 59th minute, but when Mitchell Scott hobbled off late in the game, the winger had to go back on the field.

"It was just a direct blow on the bulls-eye, I don't know who it was and he probably doesn't either," Herring said.

"If you know Jona, he's a particularly buoyant fella, but the comment was, 'don't worry mate, it's just a small operation'". 

Late in the second half and up 23-19, Otago repeatedly turned away Waikato as they searched for the match-winning try.

The win was Otago’s second Shield triumph in the past 61 years.

They won the Shield in 2013, also in Hamilton, before suffering Shield defeats in 2014 and 2017.

Jona Nareki. Waikato v Otago, Ranfurly Shield, Mitre 10 Cup, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on the 13 October 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Julian Savea's rough transition to French rugby continues, yellow-carded in Toulon's shock Champions Cup loss

Julian Savea's fresh start playing rugby in France continues to come with disappointments after he was yellow-carded in Toulon's stunning loss to Newcastle in the Champions Cup's first round.

Savea, who departed the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby earlier this year to make the move to Europe, was one of three Toulon players sin binned in the 26-25 home defeat to English Premiership strugglers Newcastle this morning.

The former All Blacks winger was the last of the trio to be yellow-carded but his gave Newcastle what proved to be the game-winning penalty with Joel Hodgson slotting the three points to give them the 26-25 lead with 13 minutes left.

The 28-year-old has yet to fire for his new club since joining them on a two-year-deal, failing to score a single try.

His form even saw him benched in Toulon's recent French Top 14 loss to Montpellier - their fifth in seven games to lie 12th on the competition ladder.

Toulon now face an uphill battle to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup. They only have round robin games against Montpellier and Edinburgh remaining and only the top placed-team is guaranteed a berth.

Montpellier beat Edinburgh 21-15 earlier today to sit top of Pool 5.

Auckland dominate rivals North Harbour to claim Battle of the Bridge, seal home Mitre 10 Cup semi-final

Auckland have stormed to victory in the Battle of the Bridge against crosstown rivals North Harbour to secure a home semi-final in the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership with a 45-29 win.

Harbour hit the front early on, with Lua Li scoring after just 10 minutes, before tries to Jonathan Ruru and TJ Faiane gave Auckland the lead.

From there, the hosts were ruthless, as Faiane grabbed his second before the break, before second half efforts to Robbie Abel, Jordan Trainor and Salesi Rayasi had Harbour reeling.

Late tries to Harrison Groundwater and Tony Tu'ungafasi served as nothing more than consolations for Harbour, as Rayasi added his second of the afternoon to steer Auckland to an emphatic 45-29 victory.

The win sees Auckland leapfrog Tasman, finishing top of the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership table.

