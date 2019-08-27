TODAY |

All Blacks' Ta'avao, Weber concentrating on Jockey modelling debut before World Cup squad announcement

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

While many of the All Blacks will tonight be stressing over the prospect of tomorrow's Rugby World Cup squad announcement, the duo of Angus Ta'avao and Brad Weber had another reason to be nervous, making their modelling debuts at New Zealand Fashion Week.

Hitting the catwalk for Jockey, Ta'avao and Weber will be out of their comfort zones later tonight, stripping down to their underwear for those in attendance to see.

With the All Blacks' World Cup squad announcement creeping closer, both Weber and Ta'avao are instead concentrating on tonight's show, before learning if they'll travel to Japan tomorrow.

"We're just worrying about one foot in front of the other, it should be a good night," Ta'avao said.

"We've got a pretty big thing on today, so [we're] not worrying about anything after that really at the moment.

"We're just making sure we don't look like fools when we make our Fashion Week debuts."

"Whatever happens will happen," Weber added. "We're just fully focusing on trying to get through tonight, and look after that stuff later."

Ta'avao meanwhile finds himself stepping into the shoes of All Blacks' past, the Jockey modelling connection a trait for many of his predecessors.

Tonight's modelling gig capping a meteoric rise for the front rower.

"It's pretty crazy. You used to see all the other All Blacks like Dan Carter set the scene, Damian [McKenzie]'s done it the last few years.

"To be able to be called an All Black, and be called up to do this Jockey runway thing as an All Black, it wouldn't have happened otherwise. To look back, it's been crazy, but [I'm] excited."

Weber meanwhile, hopes that tonight's runway show will at least hold himself and Ta'avao in good stead for tomorrow's announcement.

"Jockey's are definitely my lucky undies, I'd say we'll be wearing them tomorrow," Weber joked.


Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair got their kits off to hit the catwalk at New Zealand Fashion Week. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:34
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.
'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
2
Eben Etzebeth and Brodie Retallick.
Experienced Springboks lock makes RWC squad despite claims of involvement in bar fight, street altercation
3
1 NEWS
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
4
Squire's Highlanders teammate says he wants to see the flanker on the plane to Japan.
'The All Blacks will need a guy like him' – Liam Squire's potential return excites Josh Ioane
5
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
All Blacks RWC squad: Not many surprises likely but Liam Squire remains a glaring question mark
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:41
The hard-hitting midfielder hasn't played since the Crusaders' Super Rugby semi-final due to a fractured thumb.

All Blacks make Ryan Crotty available to Canterbury after thumb injury clears
Eben Etzebeth and Brodie Retallick.

Experienced Springboks lock makes RWC squad despite claims of involvement in bar fight, street altercation
04:34
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.

'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
01:51
The All Blacks legend's film 'A Perfect 10' is released later this week.

New Dan Carter film details darkest days of All Blacks career - 'You have numerous setbacks'