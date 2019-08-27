All Blacks' Ta'avao, Weber concentrating on Jockey modelling debut before World Cup squad announcement

While many of the All Blacks will tonight be stressing over the prospect of tomorrow's Rugby World Cup squad announcement, the duo of Angus Ta'avao and Brad Weber had another reason to be nervous, making their modelling debuts at New Zealand Fashion Week.

Hitting the catwalk for Jockey, Ta'avao and Weber will be out of their comfort zones later tonight, stripping down to their underwear for those in attendance to see.

With the All Blacks' World Cup squad announcement creeping closer, both Weber and Ta'avao are instead concentrating on tonight's show, before learning if they'll travel to Japan tomorrow.

"We're just worrying about one foot in front of the other, it should be a good night," Ta'avao said.

"We've got a pretty big thing on today, so [we're] not worrying about anything after that really at the moment.

"We're just making sure we don't look like fools when we make our Fashion Week debuts."

"Whatever happens will happen," Weber added. "We're just fully focusing on trying to get through tonight, and look after that stuff later."

Ta'avao meanwhile finds himself stepping into the shoes of All Blacks' past, the Jockey modelling connection a trait for many of his predecessors.

Tonight's modelling gig capping a meteoric rise for the front rower.

"It's pretty crazy. You used to see all the other All Blacks like Dan Carter set the scene, Damian [McKenzie]'s done it the last few years.

"To be able to be called an All Black, and be called up to do this Jockey runway thing as an All Black, it wouldn't have happened otherwise. To look back, it's been crazy, but [I'm] excited."

Weber meanwhile, hopes that tonight's runway show will at least hold himself and Ta'avao in good stead for tomorrow's announcement.

"Jockey's are definitely my lucky undies, I'd say we'll be wearing them tomorrow," Weber joked.