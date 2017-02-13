 

All Blacks sweating as Kieran Read breaks thumb in Crusaders win

Kieran Read's broken thumb will add uncertainty and anxiety to the All Blacks build-up to the Test series against the British and Irish Lions.

All Blacks' Ben Smith, Kieran Read & Israel Dagg hold the Steinlager Trophy

All Blacks' Ben Smith, Kieran Read & Israel Dagg hold the Steinlager Trophy

Source: Photosport

All Blacks skipper Read is the third key player to succumb to injury this week, suddenly installing worry lines to the brow of All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

Less than eight weeks out from the first Test, 97-Test No.8 Read needs surgery on a thumb broken while playing for the Crusaders against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Even if he is fit for the June 24 opener at Eden Park, he will have barely played in 2017.

Off-season wrist surgery meant the 31-year-old sat out nearly five months before returning to rugby this month.

Hansen's other major concern is also in the loose forwards, where Jerome Kaino underwent a knee operation this week.

A forecast recuperation time of six weeks means the tough blindside flanker will have limited game time before facing the Lions.

Hansen will hope the 34-year-old can prove his fitness at least once for the Blues and then possibly in a still-to-be-confirmed "warm-up" Test against Samoa touted to be played in Auckland on June 16.

The third veteran under a cloud is world class fullback Ben Smith, who isn't travelling with the Highlanders today for their two-match trip to South Africa.

Smith will miss games against the Cheetahs and Bulls because of an ankle complaint.

The 60-Test back, who was All Blacks vice captain last year, is one contender to lead the side if Read fails to recover.

Other possible leaders would be flanker Sam Cane, who led New Zealand in a group match at the 2015 World Cup, and the veteran lock Sam Whitelock, who has captained the Crusaders in an unbeaten start to their Super Rugby campaign.

All Blacks

