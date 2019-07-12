All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett is set to sign a deal with the Blues, 1 NEWS understands.

Barrett, who has played nine seasons for the Hurricanes, is headed north to Auckland on a four-year deal, 1 NEWS Sport presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"From 2020 to 2023, Beauden Barrett is going to be with the Blues, that much we know," Stevenson said.

It is not yet known whether the new contract includes a rugby sabbatical like other big-name All Blacks contracts include.

"The Hurricanes negotiated hard to keep him - offered a lot more money than he was on," Stevenson added.

"The Blues have come over the top of that and offered even more again so goodness knows what they have spent to get their guy."

The Blues have struggled in the Super Rugby competition since 2012, with the last time they reached the top eight being in 2011.

The Auckland franchise has also failed to find a long-term first-five in that time as well, with three young flyhalfs in Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta and Otere Black earning time in the No.10 jersey last season.

Stevenson said the news will be tough for the young players.

"You're going to get those splinters in the backside.

"That is tough on those kids but that's up to them, isn't it? They can look at that as a challenge or as a threat."

Barrett's move north has been rumoured this year but the first-five was tight-lipped on his future while he was focused on the Hurricanes' most recent campaign, which ended in a semi-final loss to the Crusaders.