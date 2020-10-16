TODAY |

All Blacks suffer injury blow hours out from Bledisloe Cup squad announcement

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks won't be able to call on George Bridge today when they name their side to take on the Wallabies in the second Bledisloe Cup Test.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He’ll miss the upcoming Rugby Championship tournament in Australia. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The winger has been ruled out for up to six months with a chest injury suffered earlier this week in training.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will not be able to call upon the 25-year-old for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

His Crusaders teammate, Will Jordan was set to be released to play for Tasman this weekend in provincial rugby, however he's been kept back in the All Blacks squad.

Jordan could feature in today's squad announcement and be in line to make his All Blacks debut this weekend.

Bridge's injury also opens the door for Caleb Clarke, who impressed in his first international appearance in last Sunday's 16-16 draw in Wellington.

The All Blacks will release their squad for the second Bledisloe Cup clash in Eden Park this morning.

Rugby
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Exclusive: Israel Adesanya delays next UFC fight so coach can train Junior Fa, plans to return with shot at second title
2
All Blacks suffer injury blow hours out from Bledisloe Cup squad announcement
3
Kiwi tied up in unbelievable rivalry spanning two decades, two continents and two completely different sports
4
Live stream: Funeral of Jonah Lomu's former agent Phil Kingsley Jones
5
Pacific flair becoming part of Wallabies culture under new coach Dave Rennie
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:52

'Frustration, disappointment' key to All Blacks' reflection process, John Plumtree says
00:17

Squash player's sportsmanship called into question following exuberant celebration after beating Kiwi

Australia in talks to play England after All Whites pull out
00:29

New Zealand cricket great John R Reid dies, aged 92