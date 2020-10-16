All Blacks suffer injury blow hours out from Bledisloe Cup squad announcement

The All Blacks won't be able to call on George Bridge today when they name their side to take on the Wallabies in the second Bledisloe Cup Test.

The winger has been ruled out for up to six months with a chest injury suffered earlier this week in training.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will not be able to call upon the 25-year-old for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

His Crusaders teammate, Will Jordan was set to be released to play for Tasman this weekend in provincial rugby, however he's been kept back in the All Blacks squad.

Jordan could feature in today's squad announcement and be in line to make his All Blacks debut this weekend.

Bridge's injury also opens the door for Caleb Clarke, who impressed in his first international appearance in last Sunday's 16-16 draw in Wellington.