All Blacks still unsure who will kick goals in Test against Springboks

The All Blacks still don’t know who their goal kicker will be in tomorrow’s Test against the Springboks, according to Kieran Read, who also spoke about his potential move to blindside flanker.

Read said that Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga would kick during the captain’s run at Westpac Stadium before deciding who the first-choice goal kicker will be tomorrow.

"We’ll find out tomorrow, both of them will kick today and probably let me know later on," Read said.

The decision could be crucial for the All Blacks, with Barrett only making two of six attempts in the 34-36 loss to the Springboks in Wellington last year.

The new-look combination with Barrett at fullback and Mo’unga at first-five eighth had worked well at training, according to Read.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I guess a lot of direction around the park with those two guys there, if they could give us that, that would be awesome," Read told media today.

"(They’re) Obviously great attacking players so it’s a pretty dangerous side there."

Read was also asked about the potential for him to shift from the back of the scrum to the side, a move that coach Steve Hansen wouldn’t elaborate on earlier in the week.

"I’ll do whatever for this team, right now it’s at No.8, I’m excited to be playing there, it’s the role I want to be playing, we’ll see what happens later in the year," Read said.

"Look for myself, it (the move to No.6) would be simple, I could switch anywhere to be honest in this team and do it, when you gain experience and time in this jersey, it’s not too hard,

"Any time you just want to be out on the track, I really enjoy playing No.8, that’s where I see myself, get the best out of myself and can’t wait for that tomorrow."

Read was predicting a ferocious Test with the limited number of games for both the All Blacks and Springboks before they face off in the Rugby World Cup on September 21.