TODAY |

All Blacks still 'ready to go' despite Italy cancellation, says Kieran Read

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
Weather News
Asia

Despite the cancellation of the All Blacks' final Rugby World Cup pool match, captain Kieran Read is confident his side will be properly prepared for their quarter-final.

With today's news seeing both the New Zealand-Italy and England-France World Cup matches called off, several of the All Blacks' players will be heading into their quarter-final against either Japan or Ireland having not played since facing Canada on October 2.

Read will be one of those, with a near two-and-a-half-week absence from Test rugby, hardly the ideal preparation for a World Cup knockout game.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Saturday's match against Italy has been abandoned due to Typhoon Hagibis. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to media today, though, Read says he's unconcerned by the lack of match practice his side will be affected by.

"It's the card we've been dealt," he said.

"Of course, we'd want to have this game [against Italy] in terms of gametime, but we've been around this game for a long time.

"We've trained a lot together. Game or not, we're ready to go next week. It's got no bearing on how we turn up next week. We're excited by it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 1 NEWS team in Japan explains what today's bombshell means for New Zealand's chance at a three-peat. Source: 1 NEWS

"We know what we're doing."

Read added that the lack of a Test match this week will surely come up in All Blacks training, expecting a working over from Steve Hansen and his coaching staff.

"The coaches will lay out a good plan for us. The fact that we won't have the chance [on] Saturday to be out and about, we'll enjoy a bit of contact tomorrow at training.

"They'll certainly make us work for it, work for a day off or so.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two matches have so far been called off, with the possibility of more to come. Source: 1 NEWS

"We're looking forward to that. We want to play, it's what we do - but we're in a good space to prepare for next week."

Certain to finish as Pool B winners, the All Blacks will face the runner up of Pool A - currently held by Ireland. However, that could change should Typhoon Hagibis wipe out host Japan's final pool match against Scotland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The skipper told media that his side are preparing thoroughly for their quarter-final. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
Weather News
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:34
Israel Folau never agreed to anti-social media clause, lawyers argue
2
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
3
What does the Typhoon Hagibis cancellation mean for the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup?
4
'We can't control the weather' – Steve Hansen reacts to All Blacks' cancelled World Cup clash
5
Confirmed: All Blacks v Italy Rugby World Cup match called off due to Typhoon Hagibis
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
06:02

Confirmed: All Blacks v Italy Rugby World Cup match called off due to Typhoon Hagibis

What does the Typhoon Hagibis cancellation mean for the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup?

Full video: World Rugby announces cancellation of All Blacks’ clash with Italy as Typhoon Hagibis looms

Tackle rule changes ‘encouraging football-style Hollywoods’ at Rugby World Cup