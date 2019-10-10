All Blacks still 'ready to go' despite Italy cancellation, says Kieran Read

Despite the cancellation of the All Blacks' final Rugby World Cup pool match, captain Kieran Read is confident his side will be properly prepared for their quarter-final.

With today's news seeing both the New Zealand-Italy and England-France World Cup matches called off, several of the All Blacks' players will be heading into their quarter-final against either Japan or Ireland having not played since facing Canada on October 2.

Read will be one of those, with a near two-and-a-half-week absence from Test rugby, hardly the ideal preparation for a World Cup knockout game.

Speaking to media today, though, Read says he's unconcerned by the lack of match practice his side will be affected by.

"It's the card we've been dealt," he said.

"Of course, we'd want to have this game [against Italy] in terms of gametime, but we've been around this game for a long time.

"We've trained a lot together. Game or not, we're ready to go next week. It's got no bearing on how we turn up next week. We're excited by it.

"We know what we're doing."

Read added that the lack of a Test match this week will surely come up in All Blacks training, expecting a working over from Steve Hansen and his coaching staff.

"The coaches will lay out a good plan for us. The fact that we won't have the chance [on] Saturday to be out and about, we'll enjoy a bit of contact tomorrow at training.

"They'll certainly make us work for it, work for a day off or so.

"We're looking forward to that. We want to play, it's what we do - but we're in a good space to prepare for next week."