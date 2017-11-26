All Blacks stars given chance to finish careers on a high in third place playoff

Several key All Blacks will have the chance to end their Test careers on a high, as Steve Hansen named his side to face Wales in Friday night's Rugby World Cup bronze medal match.

With a number of senior players departing New Zealand Rugby after this year's World Cup, coach Hansen has given the chance for one last hurrah, naming a rotated side from the one that fell 19-7 to England in Yokohama.

Kieran Read captains the side, ahead of his move to Japanese side Toyota Verblitz, along with fellow departees Ben Smith (Pau), Ryan Crotty (Kubota Spears) while Matt Todd (Panasonic Wild Knights) starts from the bench.

Sonny Bill Williams will also start in midfield, however he is yet to confirm his plans post-2019, strongly linked with a move to Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack.

Friday's third-placed playoff will also be Steve Hansen's last Test as All Blacks coach, standing down after this year's World Cup.

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Ben Smith, 13. Ryan Crotty, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Sam Cane, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Dane Coles 1. Joe Moody.