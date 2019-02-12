TODAY |

All Blacks stars Aaron and Ben Smith return for Highlanders showdown against Hurricanes

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Highlanders

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith returns to the Highlanders' starting line-up after being rested last week against the Melbourne Rebels, as his team prepares to take on the Hurricanes on Friday night in Wellington.

He will be joined by fellow All Blacks Ben Smith and Luke Whitelock in the Highlanders' starting side.

Waisake Naholo moves to the bench with Richard Buckman getting the nod to start in the number 14 jersey.

Josh Ioane moves from fullback back to first-five this week, with Bryn Gatland left out of the match day 23 team.

All Blacks loose forward Shannon Frizell misses the Hurricanes match, as Jackson Hemopo moves into the blindside flanker position.

Hooker Liam Coltman, prop Tyrel Lomax and winger Tevita return to bolster the Highlanders side and are named in the starting XV.

Both the Hurricanes and the Highlanders have a record of two wins and one loss so far this season.

The Hurricanes sit in second place on the New Zealand Super Rugby conference ladder, ahead of the Highlanders based on better points differential.

Highlanders: 15 Ben Smith (co-captain), 14 Richard Buckman, 13 Sio Tomkinson, 12 Thomas Umaga-Jensen, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock (co-captain), 7 James Lentjes, 6 Jackson Hemopo, 5 Pari Pari Parkinson, 4 Josh Dickson, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone.

Reserves: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Josh Iosefa-Scott, 19 Tom Franklin, 20 Elliot Dixon, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Marty Banks, 23 Waisake Naholo.

The likes of Ben and Aaron Smith could face the Chiefs this weekend, says assistant coach Mark Hammett.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Tiatia holds onto the number 15 jumper with Jordie Barrett named on the wing.
Hurricanes name full strength side for Highlanders clash, Chase Tiatia cements fullback position
2
Greg Peters is keeping mum about the likes of Jason Taumalolo playing for New Zealand again.
NZRL boss says Tongan stars not contacted about Kiwis return
3
The Kiwi athletes were made to feel at home on arrival.
Watch: Kiwi Special Olympics team welcomed to Abu Dhabi with stirring haka
4
Johnson backed his former Warriors teammate, saying he was "long-time family".
Shaun Johnson, Chad Townsend debate winner of a Vatuvei v Gallen boxing bout
5
This image provided by the WWE shows professional wrestler King Kong Bundy. Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, died on Monday, March 4, 2019. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981 and was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2. (WWE via AP)
Legendary WWF wrestler King Kong Bundy dead, aged 61
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:07
Michael Little will take to his home ground as a visitor against the Blues.

Sunwolves captain relishing return home to North Harbour: 'I wouldn't rather be anywhere else'
01:17
With the Sunwolves' future in doubt, the Japanese side are out to prove they belong.

'Grow the landscape of rugby in Asia' – Sunwolves' captain, coach plead Super Rugby case
00:49
Michael Little and his troops are concentrating solely on the Blues this weekend.

Sunwolves' Kiwi skipper says side not carried away by Chiefs win, as they eye battling Blues
Fatima and Julian Savea.

Julian Savea alleges Toulon fans have threatened wife and daughter on social media