All Blacks stars Aaron and Ben Smith return for Highlanders showdown against Hurricanes

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith returns to the Highlanders' starting line-up after being rested last week against the Melbourne Rebels, as his team prepares to take on the Hurricanes on Friday night in Wellington.

He will be joined by fellow All Blacks Ben Smith and Luke Whitelock in the Highlanders' starting side.

Waisake Naholo moves to the bench with Richard Buckman getting the nod to start in the number 14 jersey.

Josh Ioane moves from fullback back to first-five this week, with Bryn Gatland left out of the match day 23 team.

All Blacks loose forward Shannon Frizell misses the Hurricanes match, as Jackson Hemopo moves into the blindside flanker position.

Hooker Liam Coltman, prop Tyrel Lomax and winger Tevita return to bolster the Highlanders side and are named in the starting XV.

Both the Hurricanes and the Highlanders have a record of two wins and one loss so far this season.

The Hurricanes sit in second place on the New Zealand Super Rugby conference ladder, ahead of the Highlanders based on better points differential.

Highlanders: 15 Ben Smith (co-captain), 14 Richard Buckman, 13 Sio Tomkinson, 12 Thomas Umaga-Jensen, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock (co-captain), 7 James Lentjes, 6 Jackson Hemopo, 5 Pari Pari Parkinson, 4 Josh Dickson, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone.