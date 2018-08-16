TODAY |

All Blacks star Waisake Naholo to leave New Zealand Rugby after signing with London Irish

All Black Waisake Naholo will leave New Zealand Rugby to play for London Irish in England at the end of this year.

The Highlanders, who Naholo plays for in Super Rugby, confirmed the news in a statement tonight.

"I’m looking forward to the opportunity of playing in the UK but I’m still very much focussed on the present and want to work really hard with the Highlanders to ensure we finish our season on a high," Naholo said.

Naholo, 28, has played 26 Tests for the All Blacks after debuting in 2015. He's played 57 games for the Highlanders.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen praised Naholo, wishing him well for the future.

"Waisake is a special member of the All Blacks group. He's an exciting player who brings an infectious sense of energy and humour to the team environment. While we look forward to seeing him in action in New Zealand in 2019, we wish him well for his future ventures.

Pulse Energy Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said that Naholo was a fan favourite and says his "deeds will long be remembered by the Highlander faithful".

Waisake Naholo of the All Blacks in action during an International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and France played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on June 23, 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz
Waisake Naholo in action for the All Blacks against France, June 23, 2018. Source: Photosport
