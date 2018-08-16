All Blacks star Waisake Naholo to leave New Zealand Rugby after signing with London Irish

All Black Waisake Naholo will leave New Zealand Rugby to play for London Irish in England at the end of this year.

The Highlanders, who Naholo plays for in Super Rugby, confirmed the news in a statement tonight.

"I’m looking forward to the opportunity of playing in the UK but I’m still very much focussed on the present and want to work really hard with the Highlanders to ensure we finish our season on a high," Naholo said.

Naholo, 28, has played 26 Tests for the All Blacks after debuting in 2015. He's played 57 games for the Highlanders.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen praised Naholo, wishing him well for the future.

"Waisake is a special member of the All Blacks group. He's an exciting player who brings an infectious sense of energy and humour to the team environment. While we look forward to seeing him in action in New Zealand in 2019, we wish him well for his future ventures.