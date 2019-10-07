All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara finished off one of the tries of the Rugby Wold Cup so far with a corner post finish the envy of any winger in the tournament.

Not that he’s getting much credit from his teammates, who are preferring to tease the halfback about the finish.

Sevu Reece was the latest to rib his teammate about the finish, which got a animated response from coach Steve Hansen during the match.

The winger interrupted Perenara as he was answering a question about the try during a media session.