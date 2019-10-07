TODAY |

All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara finished off one of the tries of the Rugby Wold Cup so far with a corner post finish the envy of any winger in the tournament.

Not that he’s getting much credit from his teammates, who are preferring to tease the halfback about the finish.

The All Blacks star has put forward his entry for try of the tournament. Source: Spark Sport RWC

The All Blacks coach couldn’t hide his delight at his team’s final effort. Source: Spark Sport RWC

Sevu Reece was the latest to rib his teammate about the finish, which got a animated response from coach Steve Hansen during the match.

The All Blacks halfback/ first-five capped off a great team try, but insists they are more interested in doing the basics well. Source: 1 NEWS

The winger interrupted Perenara as he was answering a question about the try during a media session.

“Is he talking about his try again?” the Test rookie asked cheekily, bring laughs from the media and Perenara.

The halfback scored a brilliant try in the corner against Namibia, but was getting teased about it by his teammates. Source: Twitter/All Blacks
