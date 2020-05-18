All Blacks star TJ Perenara shares video of teary reunion with his niece after lockdown

All Blacks star TJ Perenara has posted a heartwarming video of a teary hug as he and his niece saw each other for the first time since the end of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Instagram video shows the All Black halfback’s niece jump into his arms as he sits on a gym bench.

Perenara asks her how she has been before she starts sobbing.

“It’s been a long time since I could hug you, eh,” he tells his sobbing niece.

“You alright? We had to do it, eh? To make sure we didn’t get sick, it’s been long,” Perenara goes on to explain.