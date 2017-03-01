TODAY |

All Blacks star Sam Cane shares story of memory loss on the field to warn students about dangers of concussion

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Chiefs
All Blacks
Health

All Black Sam Cane has taken time out to spread awareness around concussions and head injuries in rugby, sharing a personal and chilling story of his own to really get the point across.

The Chiefs flanker, who is close to a Super Rugby return after breaking his neck last year, spoke to students at South Auckland's Alfriston College with Stuff attending recently.

To drive home the seriousness of the topic, Cane recounted a time he was concussed in Super Rugby and how it led him to forget a play he and the Chiefs had been practicing all week at training.

"It was five or six years ago and I got concussed playing the Crusaders in Christchurch," Cane said.

"We went to a lineout and Brodie Retallick made the call. I went up to him and said 'what's that play?' He said 'you know the one' … it was a special play that involved me, and one we'd been practising all week.

"Apparently, I said to him, 'I don't know it, talk me through it'. At that point he knew I wasn't quite right and was no good to him or the team and was also putting myself at risk by carrying on playing. He let the physio know and they pulled me off then and there.

"Who knows, if I'd played on however long and taken another bang … two knocks in one game is seriously not good. I'm thankful Brodie did what he did."

Cane used the anecdote to emphasise that it takes courage on a rugby field to admit you or a teammate have been affected by a concussion and put your health first.

"In my short time playing professionally the whole attitude around concussion has changed.

"Guys put their hand up and say they're not quite right because they've seen the risks and damage it's done some of their team-mates who have been forced to retire.

"We're trending in the right direction."

Chiefs' Sam Cane walks from the filed for a concussion test during the Hurricanes and Chiefs Super Rugby semi final match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 30th of July 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Chiefs' Sam Cane walks from the filed for a concussion test during the Hurricanes and Chiefs Super Rugby semi final match at the Westpac Stadium. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Chiefs
All Blacks
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
2
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
3
Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
4
The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.
'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career
5
The Warriors coach was stunned at the thought of a second Little General.
'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Alabama Senate passes ban on abortion, even after rape or incest
01:51
The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.

'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career

Kiwi Red Cross nurse awarded highest international nursing award

Long road from disability to independence for man who prompted Fonterra to change district's milk tanker schedule