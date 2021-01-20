All Blacks star Will Jordan looking to rediscover high school First XI form for Black Clash

Young Crusaders flyer Will Jordan made an instant mark during his All Blacks debut last year and now he's hoping to do the same with a cricket bat.

Jordan's been roped into Team Rugby for Friday night's Black Clash against Team Cricket at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

He’s previously scored 102 runs off just 83 balls for Christchurch Boys’ High’s First XI and says during Friday's match he'll “take the runs where I can get them”.

“Growing up I’ve always been a massive cricket fan … I’m really pumped up to get the pads on and see how it goes,” Jordan says.

“Definitely out of the comfort zone and sure I’m come the first ball I’ll be pretty nervous.”

He’s got a couple of days to figure it out before swapping the boots for the bat.

The Black Clash will be shown live on TVNZ1 at 6.30pm on Friday