All Blacks star Jack Goodhue does his bit for charity with his mullet centre stage

A charity event in Northland has seen rugby star Jack Goodhue get to keep his famous mullet, albeit with a couple of minor changes.

The event was a fundraiser for struggling families and at risk youth in Northland. Source: Seven Sharp

Kerikeri’s Mullet in the Park event is a fundraiser for Bald Angels, a charity that helps struggling families and at-risk youth in Northland.

The event not only encouraged people to grow a mullet to fundraise money, it also saw people vote on whether Jack Goodhue would get to save his mullet, or have it shaved off.

Thérèse Wickbom of the Bald Angels told Seven Sharp the event was all about celebrating mullets.

“The majority of people love the mullet. I think people who don’t are the mothers of boys aged between 5 and 15. They’re the ones that really look at me like how does my son look up to you,” Goodhue told Seven Sharp.

“What I love about Bald Angels is especially they’re passionate about helping youth.”

Whilst his mullet was saved, Goodhue did have to get a perm, and have it coloured pink.

