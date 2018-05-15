 

All Blacks star Elliot Dixon to stay with Highlanders, Shane Christie retires due to concussion

Highlanders star forward Elliot Dixon's decision to move off shore at the end of this year's Super Rugby season doesn't mean he is done playing down in the south.

Dixon has signed on with the Highlanders for another two years.
Japanese club the Ricoh Black Rams announced yesterday that he had inked a contract with them.

Elliot confirmed today that he will stay with the Highlanders through till 2020.

"Good on him though, he's doing what's best for him and his family," said Highlanders second rower Alex Ainely.

The move will allow Dixon to bring up 100 caps for the southern franchise next season, something he has publicly stated he always wanted to do.

One of Dixon's teammates who won't be back for the Highlanders is Shane Christie, who announced his retirement from rugby yesterday due to concussion.

