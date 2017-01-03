All Blacks star Ben Smith close to signing with French Top 14 team Pau - report

Source:
French rugby paper Midi Olympique is reporting that the All Blacks' star utility back Ben Smith is close to signing with French Top 14 team Pau.
Ben Smith of New Zealand is tackled by Michael Hooper of Australia.
Source: Photosport
Pro 12 Irish club Munster is another club reportedly trying to get Smith's signature and services.
Smith, 30, will be joining his former All Blacks teammate Conrad Smith as well as Colin Slade if he signed with Pau.
New Zealand Rugby is currently in negotiations with Smith, Aaron Cruden and Israel Dagg as their contract draws to an end at the end of 2017.
