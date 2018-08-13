 

All Blacks star Ben Smith adamant they were lucky to win Bledisloe last year

The All Blacks felt like they were lucky in last year’s Bledisloe Cup, meaning there is no complacency in their camp ahead of the first Test against the Wallabies in Sydney.

Ben Smith said the All Blacks’ dominant record over their trans-Tasman rivals since 2002, when the Wallabies last held the Bledisloe, was “irrelevant”, and pointed instead to the hard-fought series last year as a true indication of the difference between the two sides.

The All Blacks were particularly fortunate to win the second Test in Dunedin, according to Smith.

In that match, Australia led by 17 points early before Beauden Barrett finished off a brilliant team try in the dying minutes to clinch a 35-29 win that retained the Bledisloe.

“(Last year) all three were tight games, lucky that second one went our way otherwise it (the series) could have been a bit different,” Smith said.

“We know the threats they’ve got across the park and we’re aware of what sort of team we’re up against come Saturday, it’s going to be a good Aussie team.”

While Smith felt they were lucky last year, he was reluctant to weight in to who was favourites this year after coach Steve Hansen, dubbed the Wallabies favourites after their 23-18 win over the All Blacks in the third Test last year.

“I’m not sure what Steve was meaning by that (saying the Wallabies were favourites),” Smith said.

“He was probably raising awareness of how good this Australian team is and we as players know that.”

The star fullback says memories of the “lucky” Bledisloe Cup win in Dunedin last year is banishing any complacency in the All Blacks. Source: 1 NEWS
Autumn International, Twickenham, London 8/11/2014 England vs New Zealand All Blacks New Zealand's Ryan Crotty is held up short

The men in black are leaving no stone unturned for Saturday's Bledisloe Cup opener.

Watch: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane blast through weighted chin-ups in gut-busting All Blacks' gym session
Victor Vito handed captaincy of French club La Rochelle
'They should keep supporting them' - Steve Hansen urges Wallabies fans not to give up on rugby
'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship

'Who would’ve thought the All Blacks coach would be doing my dishes one day' - Steve Hansen helping the All Blacks retain their famed culture - one dish at a time

The All Blacks culture has become the envy of professional sports teams around the world – and it appears that there is no job too small for coach Steve Hansen either.

Sonny Bill Williams shared a photo on Twitter of a grinning Hansen reaching into the sink while finishing up doing the dishes.

“Who would’ve thought the @AllBlacks coach would be doing my dishes one day- had to get a pic of it hahaha nice to know coach didn’t grow up with a dishwasher,” he wrote as the caption.

The All Blacks are in Sydney preparing for the opening Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies at ANZ Stadium.

Sonny Bill Williams shared this snap of the All Blacks coach hard at work. Source: Twitter/Sonny Bill Williams
While teachers prepare to strike, another fight is going on in schools.

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga tonight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Simon Bridges says unchanged OCR shows Reserve Bank Governor's shaken faith in the economy

Watch: Dane Coles gets down to business with squats drill as All Blacks hooker races to prove his fitness

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible return to the pitch, going through a hulking set of squats as his teammates hit the gym in Sydney today.

Having missed all of this season's Super Rugby competition with the Hurricanes, Coles is looking to get himself back to match fitness for the Rugby Championship.

Coles last took the field in November against France in Paris but his game was cut short due to an ACL injury.

The knee injury came after the Hurricanes skipper had already been dealing with concussion issues earlier that year, resulting in him missing the entire British and Irish Lions Tour series.

To make matters worse, the 31-year-old was then hit with a calf injury following surgery on his injured knee which saw any chances of a return for the Hurricanes this year ruled out.

The All Blacks hit the gym in Sydney, with Coles putting in the work. Source: 1 NEWS
