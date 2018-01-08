All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett and long term partner Hannah Laity are engaged, after the superstar popped the question on holiday in Fiji.

Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity Source: Instagram/Beauden Barrett

Barrett, 26, confirmed the news on his Instagram account this evening after the proposing yesterday.

"She's a tough one to surprise but I got her good this time. Thankfully she said yes!," he wrote.

Laity also posted about the engagement, writing: "Yesterday, the best day of my life so far. Thank you for making me so happy, I feel like the luckiest girl alive ❤️ #SoonToBeMrsB."