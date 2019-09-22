All Blacks star Ardie Savea speaks about being away from family - 'I've cried because I miss my girls'

All Blacks standout Ardie Savea has spoken of the toll being away from his family has taken on him, as he competes for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Savea, one of the team's best players this season, penned a heartfelt message on Instagram to coincide with the end of Mental Health Week.

In it, he revealed how being away from wife Saskia and daughter Kobe affected him.

"I've had moments where I've cried because I miss my girls who are at home and just wish I was with them. It's been (five) weeks," he wrote.