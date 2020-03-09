All Blacks star Anton Lienert-Brown to stay with NZ Rugby until 2023

All Blacks' star Anton Lienert-Brown has locked himself into playing in New Zealand after signing with New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs through to 2023.

Anton Lienert-Brown pictured playing for New Zealand against Tonga, September 7, 2019. Source: Photosport

The re-signing will be welcome news for New Zealand Rugby as it contends with the exodus of talent toward Europe and beyond.

The 24-year old is already one of the more experienced players in the New Zealand Rugby scene with 43 Tests under his belt for the All Blacks and 71 Super Rugby games.

Lienert-Brown made his debut for the Chiefs at the age of 18 and just two years later made his first appearance for the All Blacks. Since then he has been a frequent selection in the midfield for the national side.

The midfielder said his decision to stay in New Zealand comes down to the quality of rugby and the personal benefits of being in a competitive environment.

"I love playing rugby in New Zealand."