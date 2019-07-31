TODAY |

All Blacks stand behind Beauden Barrett over his goal kicking ploy

The All Blacks are standing behind Beauden Barrett's ploy to roll the ball closer to the goalposts before a penalty kick, which sparked pockets of outrage in South Africa.

Five-eighth Barrett was picked up by television cameras promoting the ball about 2 metres closer to its target ahead of a successful three-pointer during the second half of last Saturday's drawn Rugby Championship Test in Wellington.

Springboks supporters roasted two-time world player of the year Barrett on social media for the deed after Australian referee Nic Berry had turned his back, with many declared it an example of the All Blacks bending the rules or, simply, cheating.

Coach Steve Hansen didn't deny Barrett's intentions but said it was a minor case of gamesmanship which was ubiquitous in the sport.

"Look, you guys (media) have watched a lot of footy from club level right to the very highest level; I would say most goalkickers have done that at some point in their time," Hansen said.

"Is it right? Probably not, but they all do it.

"Is it any different than when you get a penalty and kick for touch and end up taking two strides past the mark to kick it out? It's just what happens in footy."

Hansen said there were more pressing issues in rugby to address, both on and off the field.

Beauden Barrett misses kicking a conversion. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks. Rugby Championship test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 15 September 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Beauden Barrett was shown kicking the ball closer before taking a shot at goal (file). Source: Photosport
